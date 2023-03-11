We have been told for decades that many diseases and health conditions are caused by contagious viruses and that they are something we can catch from others or the environment and the only answer is medical interventions. We have seen the contagion story in a multitude of movies and TV shows, we hear about it on the news and from our medical establishments around the world. I heard it from my doctor as a teenager who not knowing what was wrong with me he looked at me and stated “it must by a virus”. The germ theory is commonly accepted knowledge (settled science) and deeply integrated into society that germs cause disease. It accepted everywhere that past pandemics were caused by the spread of germs and viruses like small pox, polio and they were eradicated by modern medicine.

The germ theory of disease is the currently accepted scientific theory for many diseases. It states that microorganisms known as pathogens or "germs" can lead to disease.

So it may seem weird to even question The Germ Theory. Yet long before the COVID-19 pandemic (back to the 1800s with Pasteur), and even more deeply over the past few years, a growing group of critical thinkers who have dived deeply into the topic and unpacked The Germ Theory and explored truly why do we get sick and how to get well that differ distinctly from the mainstream orthodoxy. I have found its a really tricky topic to bring up with people as it can provoke a great deal of resistance. Therefore I decided to put together all the resources that I have reviewed over the last few years. They cover the topic from many different angles and perspectives in layman terms and deeply scientific explorations. This will allow the reader review the information from a variety of authors, speakers, and scientists at their own pace and then make up their own minds. As this information is a world apart from what we have been exposed to all our lives one may experience a state of cognitive dissonance as one reviews the information. We used to think diseases like Beri Beri, Scurvy, and Pellagra were caused by contagion, therefore it is critical to keep an open mind that perhaps there is something else going on.

The term cognitive dissonance is used to describe the mental discomfort that results from holding two conflicting beliefs, values, or attitudes.

When it comes to our own beliefs a good question to ask: Is it True? How do we know its true? What would it be like if the the germ theory was not the correct model for health. At this point you may wish to stop right here as you are happy with the way things are. You are in control of your life and health and are happy with way things are. On the other hand you may have a tingling curiosity to question or suspend those beliefs, to put them aside for a moment while you explore the resources below. In the words of the Morpheus from the Matrix movie.

“This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill — the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.”

What Really Makes us Sick



Before we get to the resources a powerful follow up question you are probably asking is: If germs are not the cause of disease, then what is? This is a fundamental question and the answer deeply empowers us to take charge of health and the health of the planet. Below is a graphic I created December 2020 as a summary of this question and some of the potential assaults on the human body that create dis-ease.

Why Did People Get Sick and Die Over the Past Few Years?

Hang on though… well if that is true then why did people get sick over the past few years, was that not obvious a contagious disease. Well no, added to the existing factors listed in my chart we have the following:

Nocebo Effect - In 2020/ 2021 we experienced nonstop phycological fear porn from the media, government, science and medical establishments. This was achieved through through: the promotion of daily statistics, computer models predicating mass deaths, telling everyone that a general set of symptoms (cold and flu symptoms i.e. detoxification) were pathognomonic to a novel illness. This was then tied to the fear of illness/ death, the compassion for others (hurting the vulnerable even if you were not ill aka asymptomatic illness). These factors created the perfect storm causing massive stress and fear in the human population causing illness, aka the nocebo effect. We clearly saw during the last few years that people literally made themselves sick with worry due to the mass media spreading of fear. We know that we can literally “worry ourselves to death”. We also saw a significant increase in anxiety related disorders and deaths over the past few years

“The placebo effect demonstrates how positive thinking can improve treatment outcomes. The nocebo effect suggests that negative thinking may have the opposite effect.”

Toxic Sanitizers - Massive increase in the use of Toxic Sanitizers and Bleach (both breathing and ingestion) which are know to have a significantly detrimental impact on the lungs and microbiome of the skin and internal digestive system.

Junk Food - People consuming more processed and junk food as they stayed home. We know junk food has a detrimental effect of health.

Exercise - People exercising less due to staying home and closed gyms and parks. Lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle leads to poor health.

Media Consumption - People staying home and consuming more negative media which is highly stressful.

Indoor Air Pollution - People staying home and being exposed to higher levels of Indoor Air Pollution.

Irritating Nasal Passage s - Poking test implements deep inside nasal passages causing irritation and potentially leaving contaminants.

Increased use of Cold/ Flu Drugs and Antibiotics - Suppressing symptoms (or natural detox) causing toxins to go deeper or cause more severe symptoms.

Lack of In Person Human Touch and Connection - People avoiding other humans touch and space... and we know the critical importance of human touch for humans to thrive.

Increased EMF (plus the deployment of 5G and more local 4G towers and repeaters) with the increased use of digital devices with lack of in person events in WIFI rich environments. Is stressful to the human electrical system.

Deadly Medical Treatments - Midazolam (See A Good Death documentary), Remdesivir, Ventilators (and associated lung damaging drug cocktails), Hydroxychloroquine Overdose, and Injections.

Excessive Mask Use - Rebreathing own waste and other poisons absorbed from the environment onto the masks back into the lungs (people reused masks again and again without washing)

Lockdowns - The lockdown response causing job and business losses which increases stress due to financial and associated stress from people losing life work and contribution.

Lack of Community - The closing of places of worship, exercise and recreation further stressing peoples ability to commune and release energy.

Hot Spot Circumstances May include: High Air Pollution Pollution, Strictest Regulations, High Medical Interventions, High EMF Pollution, Existing High Levels of Respiratory Illness. (Examples highly polluted air/ water in Lombardy, Italy and Wuhan China)

Below you will find some useful resources. You may connect with some more than others. From layman’s terms (The End of Germ Theory Documentary by Steve Falconer) to advanced science articles such as Farewell to Virology by Mark Bailey.



Let me know if you have any feedback or additional resources to add.



Summit

The End of Covid

he End of COVID is a collaborative effort – a collection of perspectives and

expertise from a wide variety of sources. This includes doctors who have a long list of credentials, and holistic health practitioners with no abbreviations next to their names. It includes self-published authors, and New York Times best-sellers – prominent media personalities, and relatively unknown independent journalists.

The common thread is that this project was put together by men and women

seeking the truth.



It wasn’t funded by pharmaceutical interests, informed by scientific dogma, or

backed by the corporate press. It was made with intention – by mankind, for

mankind.

So that we never have to see this show again.

Documentaries

A Farewell to Virology

Three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey, MBChB, PGDipMSM, MHealSc. It has yet to be contested and the purpose of this film is to explain why.

This film version walks the layperson through the paper and scientific evidence in an easy, simple and understandable way, so that they may better understand and be able to easily explain to others the great hoax of the last few centuries and certainly last three years, that fictional particles called "viruses" exist, cause illness and are reasons to lock down and destroy societies and economies and cause lifelong disease and misery through needless and useless vaccination programs. They don't.

Download the full "A Farewell to Virology" essay here.



Watch the three part series here.

The Final Refutal Of Virology

⁣The final refutal of virology by Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher.. English version. Narrated in English by Heather Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 )

Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology.

Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.

I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments.

I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help this information to spread far enough to be able to create a scientific and medical revolution.



https://odysee.com/@science.nikipress.com:4/Irrefutable-proof-of-virology:6

Terrain The Film - Andrew Kaufman, M.D.

Terrain exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease, known as 'Germ Theory'. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature, to promote wellness and healing; free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm.



https://terrainthefilm.com/

The Viral Delusion - Mike Wallace

The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.

https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/

The End of the Germ Theory - Steve Falconer

Steve Falconer of Spacebusters make a compelling case that “germ theory” is just that, a theory.

The ‘germ theory’ of disease is the currently accepted scientific theory for many diseases. It states that microorganisms known as pathogens or “germs” can lead to disease.

We are told that these small organisms, too small to see without magnification, invade humans, other animals, and other living hosts. Their growth and reproduction within their hosts can cause disease. “Germ” refers to not just a bacterium but to any type of microorganism, such as protists or fungi, or even non-living pathogens that can cause disease, such as viruses, prions, or viroids.

https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Final-The-End-of-Germ-Theory:8

Planet Lockdown

Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.

https://planetlockdownfilm.com/

The coronavirus conspiracy: how covid-19 will seize your rights & destroy our economy – David Icke

In this interview which was reported heavily by the BBC and others and subsequently BANNED, David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, how governments have manipulated their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society.

LINK

Books

The Final Pandemic: An Antidote To Medical Tyranny by Dr Samantha Bailey (Author), Dr Mark Bailey (Author)

Humanity is under assault from pandemics but not for the reasons that the mainstream sources portray. This book examines the claims regarding alleged “contagious” disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 to shed more light on what they are, or perhaps more importantly, what they are not. The belief that germs from the natural environment (or a laboratory) are attacking us has led most of the population to go along with lockdowns, civil rights restrictions, unprecedented peacetime censorship and more vaccines. However, when the foundational science is exposed and it is understood how the cases are created, no “pandemic” looks the same ever again.

https://drsambailey.com/the-final-pandemic/

Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer, Avian Flu, SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio, Spanish Flu. How the Medical ... Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense.

Torsten Engelbrecht / Claus Köhnlein, MD /

Dr. Samantha Bailey, MD / Dr. Stefano ScoglioThe population is terrified by reports of so-called COVID-19, measles, swine flu, SARS, BSE, AIDS, or polio. However, the authors of "Virus Mania", investigative journalist Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Claus Köhnlein, MD, Dr. Samantha Bailey, MD, and Dr. Stefano Scoglio, BSc PhD, show that this fearmongering is unfounded and that virus mayhem ignores basic scientific facts: The existence, the pathogenicity and the deadly effects of these agents have never been proven.



https://www.torstenengelbrecht.com/en/virus-mania/

The Contagion Myth / The Truth about Contagion

Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell

Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell ask the question: are there really such things as “viruses”? Or are electro smog, toxic living conditions, and 5G actually to blame for COVID-19?

The official explanation for today’s COVID-19 pandemic is a “dangerous, infectious virus.” This is the rationale for isolating a large portion of the world’s population in their homes so as to curb its spread. From face masks to social distancing, from antivirals to vaccines, these measures are predicated on the assumption that tiny viruses can cause serious illness and that such illness is transmissible person-to-person.

Breaking the Spell

Dr. Thomas Cowan

Dr. Tom Cowan has been one of the leading voices speaking out against the mainstream medical narrative and coordinated agenda of masking, social distancing and forced vaccinations. In this booklet, he “breaks the spell” and exposes, in simple terms, the flaws in mainstream viral theory, the actual composition of the human body, why we get sick and what to do about it. Humanity is at a crossroads. In Breaking the Spell, Dr. Cowan describes two divergent futures. Humanity can survive, and even thrive, if we choose the right path.

https://drtomcowan.com/products/breaking-the-spell-the-scientific-evidence-for-ending-the-covid-delusion?variant=41299699204249

What Really Makes You Ill?: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong

Dawn Lester and David Parker

This book will explain what really makes you ill and why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong. "Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, in human beings of whom they know nothing." Voltaire. The conventional approach adopted by most healthcare systems entails the use of ‘medicine’ to treat human disease. The idea encapsulated by the above quote attributed to Voltaire, the nom de plume of François-Marie Arouet (1694-1778), will no doubt be regarded by most people as inapplicable to 21st century healthcare, especially the system known as modern medicine. The reason that people would consider this idea to no longer be relevant is likely to be based on the assumption that ‘medical science’ has made significant advances since the 18th century and that 21st century doctors therefore possess a thorough, if not quite complete, knowledge of medicines, diseases and the human body. Unfortunately, however, this would be a mistaken assumption; as this book will demonstrate.

https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/book-preview/

Dissolving Illusions

Suzanne Humphries MD and Roman Bystrianyk

Not too long ago, lethal infections were feared in the Western world. Since that time, many countries have undergone a transformation from disease cesspools to much safer, healthier habitats. Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in deaths from all infectious diseases, decreasing to relatively minor levels by the early 1900s. The history of that transformation involves famine, poverty, filth, lost cures, eugenicist doctrine, individual freedoms versus state might, protests and arrests over vaccine refusal, and much more.Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single-handedly prevented masses of deaths. But is this really true?Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”Perhaps the best reason to know our history is so that the worst parts are never repeated.



https://dissolvingillusions.com/

Papers

Farewell to Virology (expert edition) - Mark Bailey

Virology invented the virus model but has consistently failed to fulfill its own requirements. It is claimed that viruses cause disease after transmitting between hosts such as humans and yet the scientific evidence for these claims is missing. One of virology’s greatest failures has been the inability to obtain any viral particles directly from the tissues of organisms said to have “viral” diseases. In order to obfuscate this state of affairs, virologists have resorted to creating their own pseudoscientific methods to replace the longstanding scientific method, as well as changing the dictionary meaning of words in order to support their anti-scientific practices. For instance, an “isolated” isolate does not require the physical existence of the particles in order to be afforded “isolation” status.

https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/

Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory - David Crowe

The world is suffering from a massive delusion based on the belief that a test for RNA is a test for a deadly new virus, a virus that has emerged from wild bats or other animals in China, supported by the western assumption that Chinese people will eat anything that moves.

If the virus exists, then it should be possible to purify viral particles. From these particles RNA can be extracted and should match the RNA used in this test. Until this is done it is possible that the RNA comes from another source, which could be the cells of the patient, bacteria, fungi etc. There might be an association with elevated levels of this RNA and illness, but that is not proof that the RNA is from a virus. Without purification and characterization of virus particles, it cannot be accepted that an RNA test is proof that a virus is present.

LINK

Stefan Lankas Control Experiments

Control experiment phase 1 - Several laboratories confirm the refutation of virology by the cytopathic effect



https://coldwelliantimes.com/eilmeldung/kontrollexperiment-phase-1-mehrere-labore-bestatigen-die-widerlegung-der-virologie-durch-den-cytopathischen-effekt/

During this current “pandemic,” Dr. Lanka decided to carry out and recreate for “SARS-COV-2” the control experiments he had done during the measles trial. The experiments were conducted in three phases: Phase 1 – The cytopathic effect



In the first control experiment, Dr. Stefan Lanka showed that what virologists attribute to the presence of a pathogenic virus can be achieved without infectious material.



Phase 2 – Construction of the SARS-CoV-2 genome



In the second control experiment, Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists call “viral genetic material actually comes from a healthy human tissue.



Phase 3 – Structural analysis of sequency data in virology



In the third control experiment, we show that with the same technique that virologists use and using nucleic acids, which are not from supposedly infectious material but from healthy human tissue, animals and plants, can construct the genome of any “virus.”

SCROLL DOWN TO THE CONTROL EXPERIMENTS:

https://viroliegy.com/2022/08/16/the-path-paved-by-dr-lanka/

The 7 Steps Proving “Viruses” Don’t Exist

Virologists interpret the death of cells in the laboratory as viral. Due to the lack of control attempts (experiments), they overlook the fact that they kill the cells in the laboratory themselves and unintentionally by starving and poisoning the cells. This misinterpretation is based on a single publication by John Franklin Enders and a colleague from June 1, 1954.

SCROLL DOWN TO THE 7 STEPS:

https://viroliegy.com/2022/08/16/the-path-paved-by-dr-lanka/

THE INVENTED PANDEMIC, the LACK of VIRUS ISOLATION and the INVALID COVID19 test. - Stefano Scoglio

“At the request of some of my English speaking friends, I am posting here the document on the fake pandemia, on the lack of isolation of the virus and of the complete unreliability of the swab Covid-19 test.” Stefano Scoglio

Paper in English - LINK

Italian Paper: https://www.byoblu.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Sintesi-scientifico-epidemiologica-Covid-19.pdf

Experiments To Determine Mode of Spread of Influenza

In 1919, Milton J. Rosenau, M.D. published a paper describing the results of an experiment conducted on an island in Boston Harbor. The experiment introduced pure culture of bacillus of influenza, Pfeiffer's bacillus, into the nostrils of 100 healthy volunteers. The paper describes the procedure and the results of the experiment.

Archive.org Complete Paper

Educators / Websites

Thomas Cowan

Dr. Thomas Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness. He has given countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine, and is the author of six best-selling books, including "The Contagion Myth” co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell, “Cancer and the New Biology of Water,” "Human Heart, Cosmic Heart,” “Vaccines, Autoimmunity and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness,” “The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care” co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell, and “The Fourfold Path to Healing” (with Sally Fallon and Jaimen McMillan).



https://drtomcowan.com/

A wealth of presentations and interviews over the past few years including the analysis and breakdown of the accepted virology methods and papers: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/

Dr Andrew Kaufman

Andrew Kaufman, M.D. is a public speaker, researcher, natural healing practitioner, business and homeschooling consultant, inventor, and Covid-19 whistleblower.

Dr. Andy has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology and completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina. He spent many years in the medical field and practiced as a forensic psychiatrist and expert witness.

When he learned that many of the modern medical practices were harming people and not helping them, he gave up his lucrative medical career and began researching and understanding the relationship between body, mind, and spirit, and how to use Nature to heal your own body.

Dr. Andy’s new practice is spreading truth about the world we live in today and fighting for freedom. He teaches people the vital knowledge that they need to implement true Care for themselves and their families at the highest level of Consciousness. He now teaches people how to become their own Health Authority.



https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/settling-the-virus-debate/

A wealth of presentations and interviews over the past few years including the analysis and breakdown of the accepted virology methods and papers: https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f

Sam and Mark Bailey

Sam is a content creator, medical author & health educator. After training and practicing within the medical system for two decades, she commenced a new phase of understanding and promoting health as a wider concept.

Mark is the husband of Dr Sam Bailey and when you see one of them, you are really seeing both of them. They started working together when they first met in 2007 and have been a close team ever since. Mark and Sam are based in New Zealand and have three children together.

Since early 2020 he has been the duo’s chief researcher with a focus on microbiology, the existence of viruses, as well as historical and epistemological issues within medical science.

https://drsambailey.com/

Very informative and powerful presentations:

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c

Mike Stone - Viroliegy Website and Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter, a website and newsletter about Exposing the lies of Germ Theory and virology using their own sources. [Very Comprehensive]



Website ViroLIEgy.com

Newsletter https://mikestone.substack.com/

Dawn Lester and David Parker

The authors’ investigation of why people become ill was conducted from a different perspective from that of the medical establishment; it was therefore free from the dogma and biases inherent within ‘medical science’. This unbiased and logical approach enabled them to follow the evidence with open minds and led them to discover the flaws within the information about illness and disease that is promulgated by the medical establishment.

The results of their investigation are revealed within their book: WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL? WHY EVERYTHING YOU THOUGHT YOU KNEW ABOUT DISEASE IS WRONG.

https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/

Steve Falconer

Steve Falconer is one of the two men behind the very popular Bitchutechannel Spacebusters. When the Coronafraud hit the world early year 2020 the channel shifted its focus to deal with the fraudulent germ theory on which the whole Coronacircus and big Pharma is based upon. Steve presents the hard facts and reasons why the 150 year old germ theory is false and how it is even possible that so many people have been fooled for so long.

https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9

Stefan Lanka

Dr. Stefan Lanka, Ph.D. is a German biologist and former virologist (he doesn’t like to be called that anymore). He has long been speaking out about the pseudoscientific methods used to prove the existence of so-called viruses.

https://viroliegy.com/2022/08/16/the-path-paved-by-dr-lanka/

Stefan Scoglio

Dr. Stefano Scoglio, Ph.D., B.Sc., 2018 Candidate Nobel Prize in Medicine, is one of the increasing number of medical doctors and researchers who doubt the reality of the claimed “isolation” of the SARS-Cov-2 virus and the validity of the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction) test supposedly able to detect it.

Italian Researcher

Italian Paper: https://www.byoblu.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Sintesi-scientifico-epidemiologica-Covid-19.pdf

https://off-guardian.org/?s=stefano+scoglio&submit=Search

Barre Lando

Dr. Barre Lando traveled an eclectic path through athletics and academics in becoming a Physician, Bioterrain Specialist & Permaculture farmer.

https://www.alfavedic.com/alfacast/

Amanda Volmer

Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.

Germ theory has been derived from a pseudoscientific sleight of hand with no validation. Doctors and scientists are indoctrinated into a germ theory dogma who are akin to a religion and appealing to authority. Unfortunately, there is no valid science whatsoever to back up their beliefs. Germ theory history is rife with political involvement, fear based agendas, erroneous testing methods, racketeering, superstition, story telling, silencing of truth tellers, suppression or demonizing of alternative theories, destruction of natural medicine fields and of course massive profit agendas.

https://yummy.doctor/blog/germ-theory-vs-terrain-debate-notes/

https://yummy.doctor/blog/

Christine Massey

Virology isn’t a science and we are using Freedom of Information responses to help prove it. Christine has been behind 100s of Freedom of Information Act requests all over the world requesting any proof of viral isolation. Results - ZERO

https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/

Alec Zeck

A carefully crafted deconstruction of viroLIEgy:

https://viroliegy.com/2022/07/22/debunking-the-nonsense/

Reframing the Infectious Disease Paradigm

https://aleczeck.substack.com/p/reframing-the-infectious-disease

Various Other Resources

My Amazon Reading List: Viral Dissonance https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1ICB4RLHOJL39?ref_=wl_share

Settling The Virus Debate

The ‘Settling the Virus Debate’ statement

It has been more than two years since the onset of the “corona” crisis, which changed the trajectory of our world. The fundamental tenet of this crisis is that a deadly and novel “virus”, SARS-CoV-2, has spread around the world and negatively impacted large segments of humanity. Central to this tenet is the accepted wisdom that viruses, defined as replicating, protein-coated pieces of genetic material, either DNA or RNA, exist as independent entities in the real world and are able to act as pathogens. That is, the so-called particle with the protein coating and genetic interior is commonly believed to infect living tissues and cells, replicate inside these living tissues, damage the tissues as it makes its way out, and, in doing so, is also believed to create disease and sometimes death in its host - the so-called viral theory of disease causation. The alleged virus particles are then said to be able to transmit to other hosts, causing disease in them as well.

Chronology for Covid & SARS-CoV-2 PCR and Metagenomics

A chronology tells you what happened when. It puts things in order. In times of chaos and experience coming at us simultaneously and from all directions, this is a revolutionary act. When mayhem is the vehicle of oppression, organization is rebellion. When misinformation is a weapon, assembling documented facts is a tactic of reprisal. When induced forgetting is a means of hypnosis and social control, remembering is a way of awakening. A chronology provides a retrospective view — something that every facet of the "covid crisis" is calling for. "Covid" was delivered to us in overwhelming, kaleidoscopic fashion, and most people lost all track of time and events in the early months. Throughout them, my colleagues and I kept careful track of developments day-by-day and sometimes hour-by-hour, seeking reliable sources and mapping out the many sides of the many issues involved.



https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/covid-chronology-5.2.0.pdf

HIV - A Virus Like No Other

‘HIV – A Virus Like No Other’ – The Perth Group